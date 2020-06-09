Sharon Ann (Stockus) Sundstrom, age 76, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020. She now rests in heaven with her beloved husband Einar, her parents Josephine and John Stockus, her grandson Alec Ramp and her sister Suzanne Dawson. She is the loving mother of Barbara Ramp (Jon), Veronica O'Brenski (Rick), David Sundstrom, Michael Sundstrom (Theresa) and Elizabeth Wheeler (Ross); and the cherished grandmother of Nathan, Alec, Rachel, Alyssa, Miranda, Aidan, Karina, Ryan, Audrey, Claire, Eric, Amy, Kiley and Gabriella. She is also survived by her two sisters Patricia Patitz (Dan) and Sister Shirley Stockus, SSND, brother-in-law Dan Dawson Sr., nine nieces and nephews, great nieces/nephews, and so many lifelong friends. At this point there will only be a small service for immediate family. When restrictions are eased, there may be a larger memorial service in her honor. Many will remember Sharon as a staunch, faithful advocate of the family and a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Over her entire life she treated many of her friends and her childrens' friends as if they were her own family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store