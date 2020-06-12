Dwight,
During these very difficult times for you and yours Id like to express my condolences and my wishes for the great memories to ease your pain. God be with you all. J Peters
Sharon Anne Pawlowski, nee DeCaro, of Westchester, formerly of Berwyn, age 75 passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer for 2 years. Beloved wife of Dwight Pawlowski for over 50 years; loving mother of Kara (Eddie) and Carl (Samantha); proud grandmother of Samuel, Lucille, Sophia and Anthony; cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Bernice (nee Spizzo) DeCaro. Sharon enjoyed family gatherings, was famous for her holiday cannoli, and was beloved for her kindness. She and Dwight worked tirelessly to run their own company for 24 years. Her final professional role was as a paraeducator at Cossitt School in LaGrange, where she absolutely loved all of her co-workers and all of the students that she met over her 8 years there. Services for Sharon will be held on Saturday, June 13th starting with a procession from Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, Westchester, IL proceeding to graveside at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sharon's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. She not only loved this actor but this cause as well as her father suffered from Parkinson's Disease. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.