Sharon Bannister, 67 of Glen Ellyn, Beloved wife of Richard for 41 years. Loving Mother of Roger (Lisa Tranel), and Alan (Jessica Pennisi); Dear Grandmother of Brandon, Reilly and River, Devoted Daughter of the late John and the late Alice Durnik; Fond Sister of Linda (Ted) Delejewski, John (Diane) Durnik, Julie (Robert) Rosenthal, Paul (Carol) Durnik , Carolyn (Tim) Artus.Visitation Monday September 21st from 9:30 until service at 10:30 at Leonard Memorial Home. Interment Oakridge Cemetery Sandwich, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen Ellyn Library Foundation.Arrangements being handled by Leonard Memorial Home Glen Ellyn, IL.