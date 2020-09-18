Sharon Bannister, 67 of Glen Ellyn, Beloved wife of Richard for 41 years. Loving Mother of Roger (Lisa Tranel), and Alan (Jessica Pennisi); Dear Grandmother of Brandon, Reilly and River, Devoted Daughter of the late John and the late Alice Durnik; Fond Sister of Linda (Ted) Delejewski, John (Diane) Durnik, Julie (Robert) Rosenthal, Paul (Carol) Durnik , Carolyn (Tim) Artus.
Visitation Monday September 21st from 9:30 until service at 10:30 at Leonard Memorial Home. Interment Oakridge Cemetery Sandwich, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen Ellyn Library Foundation.
Arrangements being handled by Leonard Memorial Home Glen Ellyn, IL.www.leonardmemorialhome.com