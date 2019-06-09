Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Sharon Caprini Obituary
Sharon M. Caprini, age 78, Beloved wife of Raymond Caprini, Cherished mother of Michael (JoJo) Caprini and Dean Caprini, Loving grandmother of Louis, Drake, Henry and Cooper. Memorial Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Interment Private. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
