Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Sharon Cisek
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
608 Sobieski St.
Lemont, IL
Sharon Cisek


1951 - 2019
Sharon Cisek, nee Dziak, age 68, of Lemont, formerly of Chicago, passed away December 7, 2019, with her family at her side. Sharon was born in Chicago, on January 3, 1951. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Cisek; loving mother of Adam Cisek and Nicholas (Nancy) Cisek; cherished grandmother of Giuseppe, Giuliana, Genna, Olivia, and Owen; proud sister of the late Doreen (late Joseph) Korzyniewski; and dearest aunt of Stefanie (Rich) Korzyniewski, Phil Korzyniewski, Chris Cisek and Lisa Cisek. Visitation Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St. Lemont, IL 60439. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
