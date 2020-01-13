Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Makom Solel Lakeside
1301 Clavey Rd.
Highland Park, IL
Sharon Epstein Weinberg, beloved daughter of the late Annette and Milton Epstein; loving mother of Mindy (Kirk) Uhrlaub and Brian (Elaine) Weinberg; Devoted sister of the late Sandy (George) Baker and Debby (Bob) Rice; long loving partner of Jim Hotze; beloved grandmother of Ethan and Alex Uhrlaub and Brendan, Kevin, and Olivia Weinberg. Sharon was an accomplished high school Spanish teacher at Highland Park High School and Vice President of Fremont Die Consumer Products. She was witty, bright, creative, generous - always helping others, and had a lot of perseverance. People gravitated towards her. She fought her illness with a lot of grit and determination. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:30 am at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Rd., Highland Park, IL, 60035. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any charity related to ALS. For Shivah and other information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
