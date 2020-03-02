|
|
Sharon Faith Reiner, 73, of Buffalo Grove IL, passed away from a 7-year battle with ovarian cancer on March 1, 2020 with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Dorothy Kazanow and in-laws Hyman and Miriam Reiner. Sharon was a devoted wife of 51 years to Reuben, after meeting 53 years ago through B'nai B'rith Young Adults. Best friend and mother to Cheryl (Jordan) Cheifetz, Erica (Glade Tonks), and Ryan (Sarah Thomas). Grandmother extraordinaire to Robin and Harris Cheifetz. Fur mother to Jake and fur grammy to Ozzie, Runik, and Harley. She is also survived by her brother Spencer (Sandra) Kazanow and brothers-in-law Stanley and Larry Reiner as well as nephews Jeffrey and Steven (Cammy) Kazanow, Jared Reiner and nieces Faith (Matt) Shachter and Kara (Jason) Hendren. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law and friend, Felice Reiner. She had a love of carnations and playing slot machines. Sharon was a hard-working woman who retired after 20+ years from Kohl's and after 24 years with Robert Half International. She adored her family more than anything in life and always did more for others than herself. She was truly selfless. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her! Service Wednesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd. (1 block north of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove, IL. Interment Jewish Oakridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Shalom, 701 Aptakisic Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, www.bnaishalom.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020