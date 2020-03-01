|
Sharon Fallbacher, (nee Langdon), 79, of Park Ridge and Galena, IL, passed away February 24th after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband John in 2000. Sharon was the beloved mother of Kirk (Corina), and Korrin Fallbacher; grandmother to Ben, Trevor, and Jack; great-grandmother to Joshua, Charlie, Paul, and Caleb; and aunt and great-aunt to many. Sharon was born in 1940 in Lake Forest, IL and raised in the Irving Park neighborhood of Chicago. A 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School, she married John soon after and they raised their family in Arlington Heights. She worked as a sales rep for several food brokerage companies, traveling all over Chicagoland using her uncanny sense of direction. In her spare time, she loved antiquing with John, old houses, gardening, camping, Chicago history, jazz, big band music, and entertaining. In 1988 Sharon and John bought a Victorian home in their beloved Galena, IL and rehabbed it, doing the work themselves. Using her impressive interior decorating skills and eye for beauty, they opened it as the Park Avenue Guest House in 1989. As a colorful storyteller and true extrovert, she loved regaling guests with tales of growing up in Chicago. Along with John, Sharon was involved with the local Elks Lodge (#882), as well as the local Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, and Bed and Breakfast Owners Association. She was also active on the campaign to establish Galena Gateway Park. In 2015 she moved to Park Ridge, and toasted her much-loved Chicago Cubs in 2016 when they finally won it all. Visitation will be Monday, March 2nd from 1 pm until time of Prayer Service, 4 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Highway in Park Ridge. Interment will be at a later date in Galena. In lieu of flowers, as a lifelong animal lover, Sharon would appreciate donations to Safe Haven Humane Society in Elizabeth, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020