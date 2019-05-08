Home

Sharon G. Smilanich

Sharon G. Smilanich Obituary
Sharon G. Smilanich of LaGrange, IL; beloved wife of Dan for 45 years; devoted mother of Alice (Vladimir) Ilievski; proud grandmother of Kiril and Sephora; fond sister-in-law of Pat (Bob) Roach and Betty "Liz" (late Peter) DeRum; aunt and friend of many. Visitation Friday, May 10 from 8:30am until time of prayers, 9:30am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Mass to follow, 10am at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
