My deepest condolences to Leah and Shana. So hard to comprehend how this amazing and strong woman was taken from us. She always amazed me with her energy, strength, grace, humor, intelligence and beauty. I enjoyed when she would share her fascinating life stories.. she always told them with a glimmer in her eye and always mentioned her beautiful daughters and later her grandkids. She was an excellent and caring neighbor.

