Sharon Gale passed away in Chicago, IL on August 8, 2020 at the age of 78.
In her years working as a therapist, she lent her empathetic ear and nurturing spirit to anyone who needed it. She taught people how to gain a sense of worth and self-confidence; her great sense of purpose and generous nature made a long-term impact on everyone.
Sharon is lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She was a caring and compassionate mother to her daughters Shana Gale Johansen and Leah Gale, sons-in-law Haakon Johansen and Daniel Fleming, and to her four grandchildren, Sophia, Marcus, Dylan, and Ella. Sharon instilled a strong sense of values, humor, curiosity, grace and humanity in her children and grandchildren.
Sharon was born on February 14, 1942 and was raised in Chicago. She was adopted as an infant and grew up with parents Joe and Rae Poders and brother Howard. Recently she discovered the identity of her biological family after a search that lasted more than thirty years. She learned of her mother, Molly Poris, now deceased, and others, including cousin Jill Poris and half-brother Robert Thompson. She was grateful to complete a missing piece in the picture of her life, and she treasured the face-to-face reunion with her first cousins.
Sharon was highly intelligent, artistic and curious. Following graduation from Von Steuben High School in 1959, she went on to study visual art at Washington University in St. Louis, and the Art Institute of Chicago. In 1965, she married Jeffrey Gale. The couple moved west, primarily residing in Marin County, California until the late 1970s. Sharon spent those years cultivating a sense of community. In 1977, she returned to Chicago with her two young daughters.
Sharon had many talents and was a creative, independent and entrepreneurial woman. Early in her career, she became renown for her culinary skills and later established a modest catering company in Chicago. She even tried her hand at opening a cozy cafe by Lake Michigan at Granville Park. Sharon became the first woman in the city of Chicago to be awarded a small business loan by First Chicago Bank. Sharon's deep dedication to her business sustained both she and her daughters throughout the 1980s.
Sharon had a strong sense of optimism and was especially keen at finding solutions to life's dilemmas, great or small. After her first bout with cancer in 1992, she viewed her experience as an opportunity to change careers and pursue a degree in psychology. While still undergoing treatment, Sharon earned a master's degree at the Adler Institute of Psychology graduating with high honors. Sharon worked for several agencies, including Peer Services of Evanston. Eventually she established her own private practice in Evanston. Her colleagues remarked that she was one of a kind, and clients have expressed deep gratitude for the extraordinary impact she made on their lives.
Sharon and her daughters Shana and Leah were inextricably bonded and were not only family, but also the best of friends. She taught her children and grandchildren to find the beauty in all the little things, and how to use humor to withstand life's inevitable vicissitudes. People who knew her remark at how she always wanted to hear how you were, and for the way she was fully present with every person she encountered.
Sharon will be remembered for her intelligence, kindness, beauty, great flair and joyful spirit. She touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Sharon kept those around her laughing and connected with others; she was magnetic. The family wishes to thank all of those who showed kindness and friendship to her throughout the years. Memorial donations may be made to the National Endowment for the Arts https://www.arts.gov/
. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held in Chicago at a later date. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151.