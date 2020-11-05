Sharon J. Northup (nee Carlson), of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away on October 25th, 2020 at the age of 77 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Northup and her sister, Cheryl Abraham. She is survived by her siblings Janet Shreve, Gladys Tapia, Kenneth Carlson and David Carlson, nieces and nephew, Elizabeth Carlson, Anna Macdonald, and Laurence Shreve and stepchildren Ren Willis and Richard Northup. Sharon was a long-time resident of the north shore suburbs of Chicago, but she never forgot her roots as a farm-girl from Union, Missouri. She received a PhD in chemistry from the University of Missouri and an MBA from University of Chicago. Sharon spent many years as a scientist for the R&D Division of Baxter Healthcare, followed by a successful consulting career in toxicology services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or the food pantry of your choice. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com