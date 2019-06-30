Judy Beck, nee Newberg, 77, passed away on June 25th, 2019; beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Carter (Susan) and Darren (Kristina); devoted grandmother of Oliver and Abigail; faithful sister of Celia (Stuart) Steingold, Larry (Mitra) Newberg, Stevie (Jacie) Newberg, and the late David (Marlyn) Weinstein; daughter of the late Sylvan (the late Rosalin) Newberg and the late Shirley (the late Saul) Weinstein, nee Rubin. Judy had a caring heart for the entire world. In addition to her family, Judy was committed to protecting the environment for the interests of all people; steadfast defender of Lake Michigan, wetlands, prairies, and all of God's green earth; tireless advocate for parks, open spaces, and women's rights. She served her village, her state, her region, and her nation. She received a BA degree in Biology from Old Dominion University. She worked professionally as a teacher and as Federal E.P.A. Lake Michigan Manager for 30 years. She tirelessly volunteered her time as a founding member of Save the Grove, as a member and officer of the Grove Heritage Association, as a councilperson for the Northern Illinois Planning Commission, as a past president of the Illinois Association of Park Districts, and as a local and state officer in the League of Women Voters. Upon retiring as the longest serving Board Member of the Glenview Park District, a park was named "Judy Beck Park" in her honor. A Memorial service will be held on July 26th at 1pm at The Grove, Redfield House, 1421 Milwaukee Rd, Glenview, IL. Donations only please to: The Grove Heritage Association, PO Box 484, Glenview, IL 60025. www.groveheritageassociation.org. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 30 to July 4, 2019