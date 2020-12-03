1/1
Sharon Jurkash
1956 - 2020
Sharon Jurkash (nee Kazakewich). November 3, 1956 – November 28, 2020. Born and raised in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood of Chicago to the late Michael and Frances (Burgner) Kazakewich. Loving wife of John Jurkash, with whom she shared 26 years building a beautiful life together in the Crystal Lake area of Illinois. Loving mother of Nicole Elise, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and stepmother of Joseph Michael, West Palm Beach, Florida. Sister of Michael Kazakewich of Spring, Texas. Sister-in-law of William (Sherry) Jurkash of Victoria, Texas, Catherine (Thomas) Newman of Munster, Indiana, Therese Moran of Munster, Indiana, Anthony Jurkash of Munster, Indiana, Jacqueline (John) Popravak of Valparaiso, Indiana, Stephanie (Richard) Goetz of Chicago, Illinois. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, John and Dorothy Jurkash, stepdaughter, Amanda Marie, sisters-in law, Pamela Kazakewich and Doreen Jurkash, and brother-in-law, Cyril Moran. Sharon graduated from Moser Business School and began her career working a number of years at Albert Ramond and Associates. She then spent the next 25 years with the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) serving as its Advertising Manager and Assistant to the Executive Director. Sharon retired early to courageously take on her ongoing battle with cancer which lasted many years. She was devoted to her family without whom she couldn't live. Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Feed the Hungry. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
