Sharon K. "Shady" Gogola, of Elmhurst, formerly of Bellwood; graduate of Trinity High School and Loyola University and past member of the Ignatian Volunteer Corps; longtime active parishioner at St. Simeon Parish in Bellwood serving as a lector, Eucharistic minister and member of the Parish Council; retired social worker with State of Illinois DCFS Human Resources Department; beloved sister of Mary Ann (the late Jim) Bauernfeind and Susan (Fred) Fagan; devoted aunt of Suzie Bauernfeind, Mary Beth (Patrick) Lucas, Erin (Eric) Frye and Lizabeth (Scott) Lamm; cherished great-aunt of Molly, Megan, Charlie and Miles. Above all, Sharon always demonstrated warmth, sincerity and kindness to everyone. We will all miss her dearly. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for later this year. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.