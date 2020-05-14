Sharon K. Gogola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon K. "Shady" Gogola, of Elmhurst, formerly of Bellwood; graduate of Trinity High School and Loyola University and past member of the Ignatian Volunteer Corps; longtime active parishioner at St. Simeon Parish in Bellwood serving as a lector, Eucharistic minister and member of the Parish Council; retired social worker with State of Illinois DCFS Human Resources Department; beloved sister of Mary Ann (the late Jim) Bauernfeind and Susan (Fred) Fagan; devoted aunt of Suzie Bauernfeind, Mary Beth (Patrick) Lucas, Erin (Eric) Frye and Lizabeth (Scott) Lamm; cherished great-aunt of Molly, Megan, Charlie and Miles. Above all, Sharon always demonstrated warmth, sincerity and kindness to everyone. We will all miss her dearly. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for later this year. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved