Sharon K. Matz
Sharon K. Matz nee Zielinski; loving mother of Christopher (Darci); cherished grandmother of Keyser and Abbott; beloved daughter of Walter and Arlene Zielinski; dear sister of Walter (Patricia) Zielinski, Sandra (Bill) Dhom and Robert (Dawn) Zielinski; also nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Sat 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. In lieu of flowers, donations to Randall McNally, MD Endowed Fund in the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Rush University Medical Center to honor Sharon's work in third world countries performing surgery on children with facial deformities. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/SMatz appreciated. Interment Private. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
