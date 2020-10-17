Sharon Kay (nee Wenzel) Stein, daughter of the late Kathryn and Everett Austin. Loving and beloved wife of Lloyd. Devoted and loving mother of Zoe (Glen) Pierce, Cyd Stein, Hallie (John) Gorup, Joel (Adele Welage) Stein, Kate (Craig Franzen) Stein.
Loving Grandmother to Wylie, Everett, Lily, Piper, Eliot, Hudson, Shroeder, Tennyson, Paige, Clementine, Prairie Belle, and Chase.
The Stein house was a welcoming refuge to everyone and everything. Sharon's love of and care for animals was legendary; she rescued countless injured and stray animals, fed all wildlife and filled our home with all creatures, great and small.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private graveside ceremony is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal rescue charity of your choice
. Weinstein & Piser is in charge of the arrangements.