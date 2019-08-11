Home

Sharon K. (Wade) Daniel age 71 passed away on February 26, 2019. Sharon was born on November 23, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. The proud parents of their second child. The late Norman Lee Wade and late Doris Maxine (Hartley) Wade. Sharon and her family moved and lived the rest of their lives in Chicago, Illinois. Loving wife of Paul F. Daniel for 47 years. Devoted and loving mother of Rochelle L. (Jose) Castellano and Paul M. (Berta) Daniel. Grandmother to Miranda, Erica and Ryan Castellano and Jacob, Pablo, Aidan, Jaxson and Ailani Daniel. Sharon has two sisters and one brother. Sandy (Bob) Anderson and late Gail (Jake) Lynch and late Michael Allen Wade. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sharon will be dearly missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
