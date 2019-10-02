|
Devoted wife and high school sweetheart of John "Duke", for 41 years; Loving mother of Lynsey (Brian); Cherished daughter of George and the late Mabel; Beloved sister of George, Diane (Tom), and Michelle (Steve); Dear sister-in-law of Penny (Lee), Bridget (Lee), Shawn (Kathy), and Cindy (John); Fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many; Loyal Dog-mom of Mason and Jade, and Dog-grandma to Del; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Ridge Animal Welfare League, or the Nevada, MO. Animal Shelter would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
