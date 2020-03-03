|
Sharon Cresta passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Sheryl Cresta and Greg (Teri) Cresta; Dear grandmother of Rachel, Keli, and Blake. Visitation Wednesday, March 4 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a funeral service at 7:30 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St, Willowbrook, IL. 60527. For information, please call 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020