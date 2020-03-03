Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home
7000 S. Madison St
Willowbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:30 PM
Adolf Funeral Home
7000 S. Madison St
Willowbrook, IL
View Map

Sharon L. Cresta


1937 - 2020
Sharon L. Cresta Obituary
Sharon Cresta passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Sheryl Cresta and Greg (Teri) Cresta; Dear grandmother of Rachel, Keli, and Blake. Visitation Wednesday, March 4 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a funeral service at 7:30 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St, Willowbrook, IL. 60527. For information, please call 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
