Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Sharon L. Doney

Sharon L. Doney Obituary
Sharon L. Doney, 76, nee Kaplan, died March 29th, beloved by family, friends, co-workers and neighbors for her generosity, empathy, free spirit, sunny personality and sense of humor. She improved the lives of many residents of Lake County as a dedicated health educator and initiator of the Lake County Kids 1st Fair, benefiting thousands of families for decades. Daughter of the late Allen H. and Helen Kaplan. Graduated Evanston Township High School, earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Welfare from Mundelein College and MSW from Loyola University. Survivors include sons David Doney (Rana Hashemi) and Douglas Doney; sister, Susan Kaplan (Fred Allen) and baby grandson Nathan Doney. Sharon was the beloved companion of the late Bernie Ripstein and the late Norman Cooper. Donations to www.pawschicago.org and www.afmda.org are appreciated. A memorial tribute will be scheduled later.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
