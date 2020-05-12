Sharon L. (Troesch) Edrinn
Age 75, of Matteson passed away on Saturday, May 9th 2020 at her home.

Sharon is survived by her loving family, husband and best friend of 53 years, Alan F. Edrinn, children, Christine (Brian) Cronin, Elizabeth (Ronald II) Basick, Alan W. (Kathleen) Edrinn, grandchildren, Erin Cronin, Daniel Cronin, Ronald Basick III, Allie Basick, Antoinette Edrinn, Quillan Edrinn, her brother-in-law Edward Andjulis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Frances Troesch (O'Rourke), siblings, Donald Troesch and June Andjulis.

Sharon was a member of St. John's Faith Church in Matteson where she was the former Board President.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, services and interment for Sharon will be private at this time with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Liver Foundation (www.liverfoundation.org) or a local food pantry would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Interment
