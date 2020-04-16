Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Sharon L. Wleklinski (nee Stephan), age 77, passed away in Lindenhurst, IL on April 13, 2020. Sharon is predeceased by her husband Joseph and her parents Bernice & Joseph Stephan. Sharon is lovingly remembered by her children Lisa (Tim) Murphy and Joe Wleklinski, her grandchildren Joey, Andy, Nicholas, & Lexi Murphy, her brother Michael (Carol) Stephan, sister-in-law Barbara Sodin, aunt Lorraine Hable & many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, & friends. Sharon was an avid quilter, a lover of country music, & a talented secretary. Visitation: Friday, April 17, 2020 from 4-7pm at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home at 8025 W.Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Service: Saturday, April 18 at the funeral home at 11:00 am followed by interment at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Cure Alzeimer's Fund" www.curealz.org. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonial funeral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
