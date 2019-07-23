Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Sharon Lovi, nee Schwartz, 84. Beloved wife of the late Martin; devoted mother of Jacki (Bruce) Sundheim and Tracy Hartlieb; proud and loving grandmother of Leah Sundheim and Becca Hartlieb; cherished sister of Burton (Mary) Schwartz; caring aunt of many. Funeral service Weds, July 24, 12:30 PM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
