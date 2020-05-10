Sharon Lynn Neville, age 73 of Ouray, CO. Formerly of West Chicago, IL. Member of the Elks Club in Ouray, CO and formerly of WGN-TV and Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). Sharon was very successful in her field, she was the bright light in all of our lives. She was always ready with a song, a corny joke, or filling in as the Gorilla on Bozo Circus at a moments notice, which we all will miss. Game playing became a family tradition for the Holidays because of her, which we are grateful for. We take comfort in knowing that Sharon is now with her soul mate Dick and they can be together forever. Sharon is the beloved wife of the late Dick. Loving stepmother of Deborah Keith, Dawn Neville, Mark (Kim) Neville and Dana (Mark) de la Vega. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Eino Maki. Proud grandmother of Sarah Keith, Nicole (Pete) Sgarbossa, Joseph (Amanda) Schagel, Ashley Keith, Maxwell Neville and Mary Grace Neville. Great grandmother of Anthony, McKayla and Ellie. Dear sister of Joyce (Ed) Stoeber. Sister in law of Jerry (Gail) Neville and Judy (John) Allard. Fond aunt of Deborah (Eric) Gavin and Eric Stoeber. Services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.