Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Colonial Chapel
15525 S. 73rd Ave. (Wheeler Dr./155th & Harlem)
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
9300 W. 167th St
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Sharon M. Grill Obituary
Sharon M. Grill, nee Kreten, age 78, beloved wife for 57 years to Keith E. Grill. Loving mother of Jeanne (Greg) Billo, Laura (Troy) Rogers, Tom, Rob (Beth), Greg (Peggy), Keith (Jennifer), Susie (Pete) Grant, Mary Jo, Kari, Andy, Matthew, Penny, Sara, and the late Jason, the late Charlie, and the late Danny. Cherished grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Betsy (Dan) O'Driscoll, and the late Joseph (Shirley "Bunny") Kreten. Devoted daughter of the late Matthew and Monica Kreten. Sharon was a devout Catholic and faithful servant of our Lord. She was an advocate for those with disabilities and had an incredible heart for children--especially those with special needs. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (Wheeler Dr./155th & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to United Cerebral Palsy Seguin Foundation, 7550 183rd St., Tinley Park, IL 60477 or St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Stephen Church, 17500 84th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
