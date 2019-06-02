Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Sharon M. Hoy

Sharon M. Hoy Obituary
Sharon M. Hoy, nee Romisher, 57, beloved wife and best friend of John for 33 wonderful and amazing years; loving mother of Rachel and Elyssa; devoted daughter of Sivya and Gary Romisher; dear sister of Michael (Laura) Romisher and David (Janet) Romisher; caring daughter-in-law of Sis Tuholski, the late Robert Hoy and the late Jim Tuholski; treasured niece, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend of many. Chapel service Tuesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
