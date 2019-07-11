Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Kelli (Kevin) Conroy, Timothy (Karen) and the late Michael; proud and cherished grandmother of Danny, Ethan, Tommy, Jack, Mary Kate and Lily; dear sister of the late Patricia and Leslie; devoted sister in law to Mary Davis and fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to St. Juliana Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Journey Care at 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010. For Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
