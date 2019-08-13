Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharon C. Mahoney nee Campbell, age 80 of Wilmette. Beloved wife of Patrick Mahoney for 50 years; loving mother of Michael (Clare) Mahoney, Kathleen (Mark) Pancini and Patrick (Joan) Mahoney; doting grandma of Carley, Molly and Kevin Mahoney, Maggie, Kaitlyn and John Pancini, Patrick and Natalie Mahoney. Sharon retired after 25 years as a secretary with the Wilmette Fire Department. Visitation Thursday August 15, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Friday August 16, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church 1747 Lake Avenue Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Patrick M. Mahoney Scholarship Fund c/o Saint Viator High School, 1213 East Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
