Sharon Simental Obituary
Sharon J. Simental of Burbank; beloved wife of Michael R. Simental; loving step-mother to Michael (Heather) and Joseph (Dawn); cherished grandmother to Michael, Joseph, Nicholas, Thomas, and Samantha; dear sister to Deborah (Tony) Crosariol and the late Donald Krivsky; daughter to the late Frank and Dorothy Krivsky; Aunt to many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend of many. A retired office manager of 25 years, active member of The Oak Lawn Elks #2254. She loved going her Michigan lake house and her little dog Moe was always by her side. In Lieu of flowers please give to the American Breast Cancer Society. A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (8000 S. Linder Ave; Burbank, IL). She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. (87th and Hamlin; Evergreen Park, IL)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
