Sharon Marie Sivak, age 63, passed away on March 21, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was a resident of Boerne, Texas, and formerly of Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills, Illinois. She was born September 22, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas. Sharon is preceded in death by her mother, Berniece (Danish) Keller, and her sister, Laura Keller. She is survived by her father, Walter Keller; her husband, Bill Sivak; children: Jennifer Lakin (Sean), Mark Sivak (Aletha), Laura McVey, Betsy Kelly (Joe), Emily Sivak; and grandchildren: Molly, Matthew, Maggie, Terrell, Lily, Jacob, Liam, Hannah, Johnny. She is also survived by her siblings: Walt Keller (Loretta), Diane Keller (Blair Dalgleish), Elaine Schott (Steve), Linda Keller and Roger Keller (Kristine).Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, Day Chapel , 202 W Kronkosky, Boerne, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Breakthrough Ministry of Chicago at www.breakthrough.org. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019