Sharon Tyrakowski (nee Smetana), age 64 of Homer Glen. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Tommy (Tammy), Jimmy (Kelly) and Joey (Jessica). Dear grandmother of Tommy (Sarah), Tyler (Anakaren), Austin, Jake, Reese, Ava, Cale, Abel and Colton. Devoted sister of Dean (Linda) Smetana, George Smetana, Judy (Ray) Tyrakowski and Brian (Irene) Smetana. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3pm to 9pm. President of Am-Coat Painting. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019