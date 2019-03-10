|
Sharon Lee Wippo, nee Coffey, 76, beloved wife of Charles "Buddy" Wippo, Ret. Sgt. CPD; devoted mother of Thomas, Dennis, Michael (fiancé Deanna Cloonan) and Robert (Terri); proud grandma of Jill Marie, Justin, Danielle, Michael, Rheanne, Dennis and Kara; great grandmother of Coben; loving sister of Diane Hayes, Daniel (Jane) Coffey and the late Walter (Keitha) Coffey; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday, 11:00 AM at Kenny Brothers, 3600 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Entombment Private at Chapel Hill Gardens South Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Info. 708-425-4500 or www.kennybrothersfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019