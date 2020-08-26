Sharon Wishner, nee Magid.
Beloved wife for 59 years of Irving Wishner.
Loving mother of Donna (Dr. Yigal) Yahav, James Wishner and Aimee (Rabbi Daniel) Levin.
Proud grandmother of Daniel (Hindi) Yahav, David Yahav, Ariella (Beni) Banbahji, Talia Yahav, Rina Yahav, Ari Levin, Meredith Levin, and Eliana Levin.
Cherished great grandmother of Chaim Aron and Dina Yahav.
Devoted daughter of the late William and Jean Magid.
Dear sister of the late Eileen (the late Merrill) Stein, and the late Howard (the late Rivie) Magid.
Treasured aunt and great aunt of many.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.
If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please make memorial contributions to Chicago Chesed Fund, 7045 Ridgeway Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712, www.chicagochesedfund.org
.
To attend the funeral live stream Wednesday, 2:00 PM CST, please visit our website.
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com