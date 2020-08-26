1/1
Sharon Wishner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Wishner, nee Magid.

Beloved wife for 59 years of Irving Wishner.

Loving mother of Donna (Dr. Yigal) Yahav, James Wishner and Aimee (Rabbi Daniel) Levin.

Proud grandmother of Daniel (Hindi) Yahav, David Yahav, Ariella (Beni) Banbahji, Talia Yahav, Rina Yahav, Ari Levin, Meredith Levin, and Eliana Levin.

Cherished great grandmother of Chaim Aron and Dina Yahav.

Devoted daughter of the late William and Jean Magid.

Dear sister of the late Eileen (the late Merrill) Stein, and the late Howard (the late Rivie) Magid.

Treasured aunt and great aunt of many.

To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.

If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please make memorial contributions to Chicago Chesed Fund, 7045 Ridgeway Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712, www.chicagochesedfund.org.

To attend the funeral live stream Wednesday, 2:00 PM CST, please visit our website.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved