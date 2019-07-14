Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Sharry Falcon, nee Rugendorf, age 72, of Deerfield, award winning artist and former Wilmette Pee Wee Hockey Commissioner, loving mother of Jill Falcon and Jeffrey Falcon; adored grandma and best friend of Sutton; devoted daughter of the late Katy Rugendorf; cherished twin sister of Donna (Brian) Kennedy and sister of Alan Rugendorf; treasured aunt of Kerry, Kelly, David, Dana, and Dawn and their children. Sharry will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Memorial Service Monday, 3:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). In lieu of flowers, contributions to West Deerfield Township Food Pantry, www.westdeerfieldtownship.org/food-pantry. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
