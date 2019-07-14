|
Sharry Falcon, nee Rugendorf, age 72, of Deerfield, award winning artist and former Wilmette Pee Wee Hockey Commissioner, loving mother of Jill Falcon and Jeffrey Falcon; adored grandma and best friend of Sutton; devoted daughter of the late Katy Rugendorf; cherished twin sister of Donna (Brian) Kennedy and sister of Alan Rugendorf; treasured aunt of Kerry, Kelly, David, Dana, and Dawn and their children. Sharry will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Memorial Service Monday, 3:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). In lieu of flowers, contributions to West Deerfield Township Food Pantry, www.westdeerfieldtownship.org/food-pantry. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019