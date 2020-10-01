Sharyn Bowling

Sharyn J. Bowling, nee King, of Buffalo Grove. Beloved wife of 54 years to John Bowling. Loving mother of Shawn and John (Angela) Bowling. Proud grandmother of Joseph and Vincent. Dear sister of Dianne Kwiatkowski. Retired 30 year employee of Illinois Bell. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago from 11:00 AM until time of Service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to your favorite charity
. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
.