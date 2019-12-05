Home

Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
601 Biesterfield Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Shaw S. Lai

Shaw S. Lai Obituary
Shaw S. Lai, 83, longtime resident of Elk Grove Village peacefully passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie (Nee Palmisano) for 56 years, and the loving father of Anna (Fah Che) Leong and Jennifer (John) Bienko. Devoted grandpa to Jacqueline, Addison, Marcus, Victor, and Sophia, and dear brother of Yu Hsiang (I Mei) Lai, Ming (Nobu) Shigemitsu, Sue (Agie) Chen, and the late Francis (Shu Tuan) Lai, as well as fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. "Jack," as his friends called him, found joy and contentment in gardening, oil painting, cooking, traveling, and ballroom dancing. A memorial Mass will be held on January 18 at 11am at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
