|
|
Age 50 of Round Lake Beach, Il was born October 13, 1969 and passed December 24, 2019. Proceeded in death by his parents Dennis McCarthy and Delores Bartley. He is survived by his beloved daughters Amanda, Christine, Danielle and Marissa. Fond brother of Kathleen (Leonel) Barrios, Lynn (Doug) Keating, Tracy Tumlin and Dennis McCarthy. His memory will be cherished by all his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019