Shayle Fox
Shayle P. Fox, beloved husband of Deanna, nee Fingersh; dear mother of Sara (Michael) Richmond, Leslie (Bill Griffin) Fox, and Tony (Wendy) Fox; loving grandfather of Mikey, Joey, and Phoebe Mintz, Jake, Callen, and Ben Griffen, Izzie and Charlie Fox; fond brother of Michael Fox. Memorial service Tuesday 3 PM at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave, Glencoe, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 5 to May 6, 2019
