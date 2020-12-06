Sheela DeBartolo Kruse, 52, of Western Springs, IL, suddenly on Friday, November 27th. She was the loving wife of Scott Kruse, devoted mother to Kiely and Will, cherished daughter of Maryellen and the late Frank DeBartolo, and loving daughter-in-law to Cel and Bill Kruse.
Adored by her sister Meg DeBartolo Rogers and husband Steve. "Auntie" to Michael (Christine), Jack (Courtney O'Leary) and Sam Rogers.
Sheela lit up the room wherever she was and her family and friends adored her. Sheela's children were the most important thing in her life and they both felt her love daily. Our Sheela will forever be missed. Private interment Bronswood Cemetery, Hinsdale, IL. Donations in her honor can be made to the Wellness House - Hinsdale (www.wellnesshouse.org
)