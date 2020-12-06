1/1
Sheela DeBartolo Kruse
Sheela DeBartolo Kruse, 52, of Western Springs, IL, suddenly on Friday, November 27th. She was the loving wife of Scott Kruse, devoted mother to Kiely and Will, cherished daughter of Maryellen and the late Frank DeBartolo, and loving daughter-in-law to Cel and Bill Kruse.

Adored by her sister Meg DeBartolo Rogers and husband Steve. "Auntie" to Michael (Christine), Jack (Courtney O'Leary) and Sam Rogers.

Sheela lit up the room wherever she was and her family and friends adored her. Sheela's children were the most important thing in her life and they both felt her love daily. Our Sheela will forever be missed. Private interment Bronswood Cemetery, Hinsdale, IL. Donations in her honor can be made to the Wellness House - Hinsdale (www.wellnesshouse.org)



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
I had the honor of working with Sheela at Wellness House where she was a volunteer. She would light up whenever she was helping someone or talking about her kids. I know she made an impact on many of our participants with cancer. A beautiful, kind, funny spirit. Thinking about her family during this difficult time.
Caly
Coworker
December 5, 2020
My parents were friends with Sheela's family when I was growing up. We saw each other from time to time and were in the same grade and hit it off. She was always fun and upbeat. I can't imagine what her loved ones must be going through but please know though I have not seen Sheela since childhood, I still remember her smile and warm personality and I am sure she touched many lives. My deepest sympathies to her family and friends.
Margaret Foran Vaughn
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
While I didn't know Sheela personally, she was the lovely lady who would always say hello to me as I would be walking my dog. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very sad time>
Mary Kay Salerno
Neighbor
