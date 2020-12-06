My parents were friends with Sheela's family when I was growing up. We saw each other from time to time and were in the same grade and hit it off. She was always fun and upbeat. I can't imagine what her loved ones must be going through but please know though I have not seen Sheela since childhood, I still remember her smile and warm personality and I am sure she touched many lives. My deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

Margaret Foran Vaughn

Acquaintance