Sheila A. Dukelsky, 79, beloved daughter of the late Shirley and Louis; dear sister of Jack; friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Sheila was a dedicated special education teacher in the Chicago Public Schools for many years.
Graveside service Thursday, October 17, at 11 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019