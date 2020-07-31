1/2
Sheila A. Medow
Sheila A. Medow nee Dubin, 70

Beloved wife of Ronald A. Medow. Loving mother of Josh (Tricia) Medow and Lana Medow. Cherished Bubbie of Philip, Brody and Samantha.

Dear sister of Robert (Debbie) Dubin. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. Please contact Eris at Eriskatz@gmail.com for specific service and shiva information. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
July 30, 2020
Our thoughts are with you and your family. So blessed to know Mrs Medow. A truly wonderful person who will be so missed.
Zbaraz Family
Student
July 30, 2020
I want to tell you how much my two children loved Mrs. Meadow. She was their kindergarten teacher, and though they are now 16 and 13, they still talk about her and their memories of that year. She was amazingly loving but firm, and the kids adored her. I will always be grateful to her for giving my kids a curiosity for the world around them and a passion for learning that will benefit them throughout their lives. Sheila was a beautiful person who's smile was contagoius and who made a difference for so many children. If you measure a life by the number of people you help and the good you do while here, then Shelia must be resting peacefully, knowing she lived a very full and meaningful life. I know her family will miss her greatly, and the thoughts and prayers of our family go out to all of hers.
Dawn Livingston
Acquaintance
