Sheila A. Medow nee Dubin, 70
Beloved wife of Ronald A. Medow. Loving mother of Josh (Tricia) Medow and Lana Medow. Cherished Bubbie of Philip, Brody and Samantha.
Dear sister of Robert (Debbie) Dubin. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. Please contact Eris at Eriskatz@gmail.com for specific service and shiva information. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com