I want to tell you how much my two children loved Mrs. Meadow. She was their kindergarten teacher, and though they are now 16 and 13, they still talk about her and their memories of that year. She was amazingly loving but firm, and the kids adored her. I will always be grateful to her for giving my kids a curiosity for the world around them and a passion for learning that will benefit them throughout their lives. Sheila was a beautiful person who's smile was contagoius and who made a difference for so many children. If you measure a life by the number of people you help and the good you do while here, then Shelia must be resting peacefully, knowing she lived a very full and meaningful life. I know her family will miss her greatly, and the thoughts and prayers of our family go out to all of hers.

Dawn Livingston

Acquaintance