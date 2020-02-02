|
Sheila Anne Mehigan, Ed.D., age 77, of Wilmette, IL, formerly of San Diego, CA, and Milwaukee, WI, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, from metastatic ovarian cancer. Sheila was known for her passion for children and teaching, for her big heart, generous spirit, delicious cooking, and fun parties. She was a lover of art and of the arts, golf, socializing, and travel. As a Franciscan Associate, she was a woman of great faith. Sheila was a graduate of Marquette University (B.A.); Pepperdine University (M.A.); and Loyola University (Ed.D.). She was the devoted sister to Katie (the late John) Leonard; fun "Auntie Sheila" to four nieces and nephews, Kitty Finn (Mark Arvin), John Leonard, Bridget (Mark) Purdome, and Mike Leonard (Monica Sullivan); a truly great Aunt to eight grand nieces and nephews, John Michael and Claire Leonard, Caitlin and Megan Purdome, Molly, Matthew, Ryan, and Julia Leonard; and a friend to hundreds. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Katherine Mehigan. She was a teacher in the San Diego school system for 35 years and an adjunct professor of education at Elmhurst College and Concordia University. Visitation, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL, 60661. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Sheila's spirit with a donation to Marquette University College of Education, Advancement Office, P.O. Box 1881, Milwaukee, WI, 53201 or Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020