Sheila Brown
Sheila Brown, age 77, passed away on November 14, 2020 (daughter of the late Sam and Hannah Wenger). She attended Roosevelt Highschool in Chicago. She is survived by her beloved husband Leigh Brown, her beloved daughters Carol Nylund (husband Kevin Luksik), Stacey Miller (husband Brian Miller), grandchildren, Tanner Nylund, Gwyneth Miller, Hanner Shaver Escobedo, stepson Aaron Brown (wife Mindy), stepdaughter Cari Wolff (husband Dr. Adam Wolff), step grandchildren Aaden Brown, Zoey Brown, Naomi Wolff, Joshua Wolff, Zeke Wolff, sister Donna Vogt (husband the late Jim Vogt). Loving Aunt to Gregg Vogt, Stanley Vogt, Faith Vogt and great aunt to Brian and Brett Vogt. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, www.cancer.org or any Breast Cancer Organization. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
