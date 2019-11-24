Home

Sheila Danehy Yaeger Obituary
Sheila Danehy Yaeger, devoted wife of Frank Yaeger, beloved mother of Jennifer and Suzanne Sodetz; loving stepmother of Dean (Shelley), Glenn (Kimberly), Brian (Laura), Gregg (Christine); cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of James and Barbara Danehy and the late Peg Danehy; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday at 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to St. James of the Sag Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Interment Private. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
