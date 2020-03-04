Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Sheila E. Semmer

Sheila E. Semmer Obituary
Sheila E. Semmer, nee Carey. Beloved wife of the late Gregory. Dear mother of Greg (the late Bridget), Margaret and Susan (Martin) Stanton. Loving Monny of Tyler, Carly, Connor, Billy, Madeline and Meghan. Dear sister of Eileen (Joe) Claussen, Kathy (Tom) Moore and Tom (Patti) Carey. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. where services will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials to ; 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
