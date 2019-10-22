Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
410 N 1st St
Cary, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
Resources
With great sadness, the family of Sheila Eileen Evans, née Huebner, 66, announces her passing after bravely battling cancer. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and soulmate, William Evans Jr, their children, Eileen (Bradley) Stecker, William Evans III, Maryclare (Brian) McDougall, and Sheila (Daniel) Cord, as well as her seven grandchildren, Jack, Finn, Theresa, Brenna, Colin, Emmett, and Cormac. She is also survived by her dear siblings Fred (Sandra) Huebner, Donald (Beth) Huebner, Maureen (Martin) O'Connor, Cathleen (James) Duffy, Brian Huebner, Elayne Campbell, and Nancy (Scott) Kiefer. She was a cherished aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was preceded by her parents, Fred and Maureen Huebner, her sister Joan Duerling, and brother Kevin Huebner.

Sheila was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Upon graduating from Sienna High School in 1971, she matriculated to St. Anne's Hospital School of Nursing and began a rewarding career dedicated to helping and healing others. In 1976, she married her true love, Bill, and they happily raised four children together. They eventually settled in Cary, IL where she tirelessly devoted herself to her family, work, and community. Her greatest joy in life was doting on her precious grandchildren who, along with all of her family and friends, will remember and miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation are appreciated.

Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M., at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 West Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Thursday, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 410 N 1st St, Cary, IL 60013. Interment private.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
