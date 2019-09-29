Home

More Obituaries for SHEILA CYRLUK
SHEILA F. CYRLUK

SHEILA F. CYRLUK Obituary
Sheila F. Cyrluk, 80, of Lake Worth, FL passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Formerly of Chicago, Sheila was a happy and vivacious woman who loved her family, friends and Frank Sinatra. Sheila was the beloved wife of Issac ("Ike"), her husband of 59 years; the devoted mother of David Cyrluk, Tami (Stephen Parker) Cyrluk, and Jonathan (Marley) Cyrluk; and the loving grandmother of Zoë, Jake, Dani, and Abby. Burial will take place in Israel. Contribution in memory may be made to the Friends of the IDF or the Weitzman Institute.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
