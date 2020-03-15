|
Sheila Grant Gibbs, age 73, of River Forest; beloved wife of Thomas E.; loving mother of William (Kate), Patrick (Sarah), Edmund "Ted" (Meghan Hurley) Gibbs and Carolyn (Chris) Broughton; cherished and loving "GG" to Grace, Conor and Luke Gibbs, Thomas, Margaret, Hugh and Frances Gibbs, Mary Shea, Crowley, Edmund and Quinn Gibbs, and Maura and Cecilia Broughton; dear sister of Jane (the late Jack) Conarchy, Edmund "Ned" (Mary Lou) Grant, Lucy (Francis) Naphin and Sandy Grant; fond aunt and caring friend of many. Sheila was a graduate of Mother McAuley High School and Barat College. She then received her master's degree in Education from Loyola University, Chicago. She was a long-time and supportive member of St. Luke Church and School where she volunteered as a reading specialist. Visitation for family only 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday March 17 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Visitation Wednesday March 18, 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m., at St. Luke Church, 7600 Lake St., River Forest. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Les Turner Foundation (lesturnerals.org) are appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 crisis the family requests the prioritization of community health and safety when attending services. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020