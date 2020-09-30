Sheila H. Leibfried (nee Healy), 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Byron; loving mother of Ellen, Steven (Nicole), Gary (Colleen) Leibfried and Lynn (Scott) Threewitt; adored grandmother of Kerry, Riley, Camryn, Jack, Joseph, Grant and Grace; dear sister of Kathleen Abney, and the late James, Bernard and Mary Therese. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Marie. Proud Chicago Public School teacher of over 30 years, crossword puzzle enthusiast, and 100% Southside Irish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice in Sheila's memory.





