Sheila H. Schultz nee Hogan age 90 of Wheeling for over 65 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schultz. Loving mother of Kathy (Tom Hedlin) Ryg, Richard (Marilyn Melton) Schultz, Daniel Schultz, LeeAnn (Al) Ali, Dirk Schultz and the late Ted and Peter Schultz. Dear grandmother of Jeff (Heather), Melissa (Lucas), Derek (Jillian), Karyn (Steve), Lindsay (Eoghan), Erin (Kain), Blake (Sheena), Alyssa (Mike), and Sophia. Great grandmother of Isla, Sabrina, Leah, Jack, Alice, Eleanor, Thomas, George, Kennedy, Gavin, Griffin, Jackson, Camie. Maeve, and Hunter. Fond sister of Lori (Ed) Schultz the late Sally Hogan and Tom (Pat) Hogan. Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Sheila loved her Tri Phi friends dearly.
Mrs. Schultz was elected as a Village Trustee in 1979 and became the first female Village President in 1981. She served as Village President for the next 16 years. Sheila loved the Village of Wheeling and the citizens. She also served as the president of Northwest Municipal Conference, active in senior center, historical society, Northwest Water Commission and many other committees. She had a true heart of service.
The public is invited to view her funeral procession that will begin Tuesday at 11:30 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) the caravan will travel North on Milwaukee Ave. West on Dundee Road to Community Drive, circle through St. Joseph the Worker, continue on Wolf Road, travel past her home and will arrive at All Saints Cemetery for a private burial. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro , there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. In lieu of flowers please donate to Avenues to Independence at www.avenuestoindependence.org Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.
Mrs. Schultz was elected as a Village Trustee in 1979 and became the first female Village President in 1981. She served as Village President for the next 16 years. Sheila loved the Village of Wheeling and the citizens. She also served as the president of Northwest Municipal Conference, active in senior center, historical society, Northwest Water Commission and many other committees. She had a true heart of service.
The public is invited to view her funeral procession that will begin Tuesday at 11:30 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) the caravan will travel North on Milwaukee Ave. West on Dundee Road to Community Drive, circle through St. Joseph the Worker, continue on Wolf Road, travel past her home and will arrive at All Saints Cemetery for a private burial. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro , there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. In lieu of flowers please donate to Avenues to Independence at www.avenuestoindependence.org Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.